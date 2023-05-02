InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, INMD stock has gone down by -5.53%, with a monthly gain of 7.68% and a quarterly plunge of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for InMode Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for INMD’s stock, with a 1.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07.

The public float for INMD is 69.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.09% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of INMD was 1.48M shares.

INMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has dropped by -8.45 compared to previous close of 37.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to INMD, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

INMD Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.99. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 29.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.