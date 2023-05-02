ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is 10.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ING is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ING is 3.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 02, 2023, ING’s average trading volume was 4.56M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has plunged by -0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 12.38, but the company has seen a -5.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a -5.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.71% rise in the past month, and a -12.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.58% for ING’s stock, with a 8.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.65. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ING Groep N.V. (ING) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.