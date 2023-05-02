Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.75 in relation to its previous close of 0.37. However, the company has experienced a -19.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for IFBD is $12.47, The public float for IFBD is 20.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IFBD on May 02, 2023 was 363.36K shares.

IFBD’s Market Performance

The stock of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has seen a -19.22% decrease in the past week, with a -24.32% drop in the past month, and a -63.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for IFBD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.82% for IFBD stock, with a simple moving average of -62.15% for the last 200 days.

IFBD Trading at -37.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.39%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFBD fell by -19.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5041. In addition, Infobird Co. Ltd saw -30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.