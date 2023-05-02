Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMVT is 1.02.

The public float for IMVT is 53.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.82% of that float. On May 02, 2023, IMVT’s average trading volume was 852.15K shares.

The stock price of Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) has surged by 9.17 when compared to previous closing price of 16.14, but the company has seen a 10.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IMVT’s Market Performance

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has seen a 10.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.90% gain in the past month and a 2.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.90% for IMVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.29% for IMVT stock, with a simple moving average of 44.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMVT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IMVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMVT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMVT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for IMVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to IMVT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

IMVT Trading at 10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMVT rose by +10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +310.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.39. In addition, Immunovant Inc. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMVT starting from Levine Mark S., who sale 2,633 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Apr 25. After this action, Levine Mark S. now owns 330,691 shares of Immunovant Inc., valued at $42,892 using the latest closing price.

Macias William L., the Chief Medical Officer of Immunovant Inc., sale 509 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Macias William L. is holding 350,151 shares at $8,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMVT

The total capital return value is set at -35.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.25. Equity return is now at value -46.30, with -42.80 for asset returns.

Based on Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.54. Total debt to assets is 0.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.