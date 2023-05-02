Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX)’s stock price has increased by 15.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.47. However, the company has seen a 59.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Right Now?

The public float for IMMX is 5.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On May 02, 2023, IMMX’s average trading volume was 171.38K shares.

IMMX’s Market Performance

IMMX’s stock has seen a 59.78% increase for the week, with a 66.28% rise in the past month and a 18.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for Immix Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.00% for IMMX’s stock, with a 52.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMX Trading at 46.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.36%, as shares surge +57.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMX rose by +59.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Immix Biopharma Inc. saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMX starting from Rachman Ilya M, who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, Rachman Ilya M now owns 907,700 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc., valued at $5,225 using the latest closing price.

Morris Gabriel S, the CFO of Immix Biopharma Inc., purchase 5,200 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Morris Gabriel S is holding 81,316 shares at $4,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMX

Equity return is now at value -48.60, with -46.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.