Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.77 in comparison to its previous close of 7.32, however, the company has experienced a 21.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) is 10.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMTX is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immatics N.V. (IMTX) is $16.08, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for IMTX is 50.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On May 02, 2023, IMTX’s average trading volume was 269.77K shares.

IMTX’s Market Performance

IMTX stock saw an increase of 21.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.69% and a quarterly increase of 2.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for Immatics N.V. (IMTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.63% for IMTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for IMTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Bryan Garnier, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMTX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IMTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMTX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

IMTX Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTX rose by +24.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Immatics N.V. saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Immatics N.V. stands at +21.71. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 10.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.