IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.50, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BACK on May 02, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has increased by 4.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -3.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BACK’s Market Performance

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has experienced a -3.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month, and a -57.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.01% for BACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -63.08% for the last 200 days.

BACK Trading at -17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.40%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK fell by -3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1409. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.