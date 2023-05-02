ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 19.40x. The 36-month beta value for IBN is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBN is $27.48, which is $6.25 above than the current price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on May 02, 2023 was 5.91M shares.

IBN stock's latest price update

The stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has plunged by -0.13 when compared to previous closing price of 22.75, but the company has seen a 1.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IBN’s Market Performance

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a 1.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.09% gain in the past month and a 12.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for IBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for IBN’s stock, with a 5.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.