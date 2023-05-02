HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s (HUBC) Stock: A -38.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has gone down by -32.17% for the week, with a -47.02% drop in the past month and a -92.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.77% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.18% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The public float for HUBC is 98.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HUBC was 6.24M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has dropped by -11.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -32.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HUBC Trading at -71.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares sank -44.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -32.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1453. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -94.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.