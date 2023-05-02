GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a -13.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WGS is $1.44, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.03% of that float. The average trading volume for WGS on May 02, 2023 was 4.29M shares.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS stock saw a decrease of -13.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.39% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.16% for WGS stock, with a simple moving average of -66.44% for the last 200 days.

WGS Trading at -32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.94%, as shares sank -31.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3004. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from White Karen Ann, who sale 2,015 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Apr 26. After this action, White Karen Ann now owns 56,205 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $582 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 5,338 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 197,335 shares at $1,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.