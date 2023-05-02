Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is above average at 19.54x. The 36-month beta value for GEN is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GEN is 610.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on May 02, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

GEN) stock’s latest price update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 17.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN’s stock has risen by 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.24% and a quarterly drop of -22.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Gen Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.82% for GEN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.21% for the last 200 days.

GEN Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,033 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 235,863 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $21,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.05 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.01. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.