GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDC is 0.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDC on May 02, 2023 was 52.33K shares.

GDC) stock’s latest price update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1140.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.50, however, the company has experienced a 1290.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDC’s Market Performance

GDC’s stock has risen by 1290.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1073.75% and a quarterly rise of 696.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 295.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 79.72% for GD Culture Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1103.09% for GDC’s stock, with a 492.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDC Trading at 919.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 26.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 79.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 295.73%, as shares surge +1,087.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +539.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC rose by +1,290.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 1384.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00. Equity return is now at value -205.00, with -126.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.