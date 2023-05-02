Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) has increased by 1.59 when compared to last closing price of 33.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is 23.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLS is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is $37.60, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for FLS is 130.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On May 02, 2023, FLS’s average trading volume was 849.54K shares.

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS’s stock has seen a 2.17% increase for the week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month and a -0.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Flowserve Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.37% for FLS’s stock, with a 8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.13. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.