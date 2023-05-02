Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by analysts is $8.49, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for FATE is 95.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.13% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FATE was 2.72M shares.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has increased by 4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 6.07. However, the company has seen a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FATE’s Market Performance

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.00% rise in the past month, and a 10.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for FATE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.04% for FATE’s stock, with a -61.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +11.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 256,639 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Apr 21. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 13,135,758 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,586,029 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 12,879,119 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.23 for the present operating margin

+85.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -292.55. The total capital return value is set at -44.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.96. Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.43. Total debt to assets is 15.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.