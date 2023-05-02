Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has jumped by 0.49 compared to previous close of 93.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/21/23 that For Rent: The Hidden Value Inside Expedia

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for EXPE is 142.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on May 02, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

The stock of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen a 0.24% increase in the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a -18.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for EXPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

EXPE Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.75. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 5,387 shares at the price of $106.99 back on Feb 21. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,270 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $576,355 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 605 shares at $116.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $70,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.