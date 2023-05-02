Examining the Volatility of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s (ASTS) Stock

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has seen a 7.80% increase in the past week, with a -26.79% drop in the past month, and a -8.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.64% for ASTS’s stock, with a -29.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is $23.50, which is $15.97 above the current market price. The public float for ASTS is 44.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 33.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTS on May 02, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) has plunged by -11.49 when compared to previous closing price of 5.31, but the company has seen a 7.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTS reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ASTS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ASTS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

ASTS Trading at -14.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc. saw -2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc., valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stands at -228.86. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.