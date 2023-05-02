Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) Stock

The stock of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has gone down by -7.69% for the week, with a -28.48% drop in the past month and a -78.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.72% for PTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.06% for PTRA’s stock, with a -76.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is $4.88, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for PTRA is 220.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTRA on May 02, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

PTRA) stock’s latest price update

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a -7.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Proterra Stock Drops. The Electric Bus Maker Issued a ‘Going Concern.’

Analysts’ Opinion of PTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTRA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PTRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PTRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

PTRA Trading at -50.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.96%, as shares sank -28.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTRA fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1923. In addition, Proterra Inc. saw -71.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTRA starting from Bailey Christopher L, who sale 9,535 shares at the price of $1.51 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bailey Christopher L now owns 317,476 shares of Proterra Inc., valued at $14,445 using the latest closing price.

Padilla Karina F, the Chief Financial Officer of Proterra Inc., sale 9,192 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Padilla Karina F is holding 211,581 shares at $13,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTRA

Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -26.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.