EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has gone down by -4.41% for the week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month and a -14.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for EOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.58% for EOG’s stock, with a -7.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 8.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EOG is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is $144.50, which is $31.92 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 584.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On May 02, 2023, EOG’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

EOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has decreased by -6.00 when compared to last closing price of 118.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $152 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EOG, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

EOG Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.91. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -13.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Kerr Michael T., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $130.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Kerr Michael T. now owns 170,000 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $2,609,854 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,455 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 151,917 shares at $772,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 33.60, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.