Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 83.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Emerson Electric Catches an Upgrade Because It’s a Hydrogen Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EMR is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EMR is $103.16, which is $18.8 above the current price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on May 02, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -2.62% decrease in the past week, with a -2.62% drop in the past month, and a -7.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for EMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for EMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 18th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to EMR, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

EMR Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.84. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.