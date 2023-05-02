Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 9.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 2.73x. The 36-month beta value for EC is also noteworthy at 1.44.

The average price estimated by analysts for EC is $56319.03, which is $5.05 above than the current price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of EC on May 02, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has seen a -7.94% decrease in the past week, with a -13.29% drop in the past month, and a -19.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for EC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.07% for EC’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -19.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -8.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.