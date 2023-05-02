E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) has decreased by -26.68 when compared to last closing price of 6.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $7.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 253.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETWO on May 02, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has seen a -25.61% decrease in the past week, with a -21.39% drop in the past month, and a -33.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.89% for ETWO’s stock, with a -26.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at -22.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -26.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 217,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $78,049 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $6.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 230,478 shares at $78,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. The total capital return value is set at -1.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.97. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.63. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.