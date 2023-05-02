Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DUOL is $132.38, which is $8.33 above the current price. The public float for DUOL is 30.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOL on May 02, 2023 was 624.91K shares.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL)’s stock price has decreased by -11.01 compared to its previous closing price of 139.39. However, the company has seen a -11.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Duolingo Is Flying. What’s ‘Bookings Are Up’ in High Valerian?

DUOL’s Market Performance

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has experienced a -11.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.00% drop in the past month, and a 29.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for DUOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.96% for DUOL’s stock, with a 27.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUOL

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUOL reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for DUOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DUOL, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

DUOL Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOL fell by -11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.83. In addition, Duolingo Inc. saw 74.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOL starting from Hacker Severin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $142.26 back on Apr 03. After this action, Hacker Severin now owns 0 shares of Duolingo Inc., valued at $1,422,555 using the latest closing price.

Skaruppa Matthew, the Chief Financial Officer of Duolingo Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $142.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Skaruppa Matthew is holding 43,987 shares at $711,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.47 for the present operating margin

+72.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duolingo Inc. stands at -16.12. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.76. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.98. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.