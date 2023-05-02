Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for DNB is $14.86, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 339.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume for DNB on May 02, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 11.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/26/23 that How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB’s stock has fallen by -2.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.89% and a quarterly drop of -23.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for DNB’s stock, with a -16.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to DNB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.37. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw -9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Jabbour Anthony M, who purchase 116,250 shares at the price of $10.74 back on Mar 20. After this action, Jabbour Anthony M now owns 475,252 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $1,248,839 using the latest closing price.

Massey Richard N, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., sale 181,630 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Massey Richard N is holding 602,592 shares at $2,361,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.