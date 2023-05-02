Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 20.34, but the company has seen a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Dropbox to Lay Off 16% of Workforce

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is $26.98, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for DBX is 262.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on May 02, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX’s stock has seen a -5.35% decrease for the week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month and a -11.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 1,939 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Apr 25. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 662,898 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $41,495 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 1,723 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 664,837 shares at $37,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.