Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CCI stock has gone down by -1.96%, with a monthly decline of -7.92% and a quarterly plunge of -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Crown Castle Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.03% for CCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) Right Now?

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CCI is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCI is $150.06, which is $27.23 above the current market price. The public float for CCI is 430.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.00% of that float. The average trading volume for CCI on May 02, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

CCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) has decreased by -0.85 when compared to last closing price of 123.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCI stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for CCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCI in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $155 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCI, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CCI Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCI fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.28. In addition, Crown Castle Inc. saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCI starting from Nichol Laura B, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $120.97 back on Apr 27. After this action, Nichol Laura B now owns 16,782 shares of Crown Castle Inc., valued at $604,850 using the latest closing price.

Levendos Christopher, the EVP & COO – Fiber of Crown Castle Inc., sale 14,472 shares at $124.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Levendos Christopher is holding 4,759 shares at $1,795,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Castle Inc. stands at +23.98. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), the company’s capital structure generated 375.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.96. Total debt to assets is 71.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.