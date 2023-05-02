CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The average price predicted for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) by analysts is $169.13, which is $50.74 above the current market price. The public float for CRWD is 215.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CRWD was 4.72M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 120.05, however, the company has experienced a -8.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

CRWD’s Market Performance

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a -8.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.82% decline in the past month and a 17.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for CRWD’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $141 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CRWD, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

CRWD Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.21. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 12.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 58,720 shares at the price of $134.75 back on Mar 21. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 1,004,878 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $7,912,776 using the latest closing price.

Podbere Burt W., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 16,615 shares at $133.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Podbere Burt W. is holding 336,838 shares at $2,214,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.