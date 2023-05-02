CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is above average at 4.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.

The public float for CEIX is 34.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEIX on May 02, 2023 was 886.19K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CEIX) stock’s latest price update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.45 in relation to its previous close of 60.12. However, the company has experienced a 10.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CEIX’s Market Performance

CEIX’s stock has risen by 10.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.83% and a quarterly rise of 10.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for CONSOL Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.86% for CEIX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEIX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEIX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEIX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CEIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to CEIX, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CEIX Trading at 11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEIX rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.11. In addition, CONSOL Energy Inc. saw -1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEIX starting from Rothka John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Rothka John now owns 14,245 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc., valued at $128,680 using the latest closing price.

Brock James A, the Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., sale 500 shares at $78.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brock James A is holding 473,020 shares at $39,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.81 for the present operating margin

+40.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONSOL Energy Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 56.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.13. Equity return is now at value 52.60, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX), the company’s capital structure generated 34.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.74. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.