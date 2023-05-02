CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLSK is 3.32.

The public float for CLSK is 40.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on May 02, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) has dropped by -12.53 compared to previous close of 3.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK’s stock has fallen by -8.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.09% and a quarterly rise of 22.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.18% for CleanSpark Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for CLSK’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +23.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 67.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.