Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) Stock: A 6.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CHD stock has gone up by 5.23%, with a monthly gain of 11.31% and a quarterly surge of 19.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for CHD’s stock, with a 17.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is above average at 57.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is $96.17, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for CHD is 243.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHD on May 02, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

CHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 97.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/30/21 that Supply-Chain Crisis Has Companies Asking if They Should Still Advertise

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

CHD Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.26. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, who sale 45,642 shares at the price of $97.06 back on Apr 28. After this action, DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D now owns 10,325 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $4,430,186 using the latest closing price.

IRWIN BRADLEY C, the Director of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $97.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that IRWIN BRADLEY C is holding 35,169 shares at $779,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+39.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 34.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.