China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLEU on May 02, 2023 was 299.53K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CLEU) stock’s latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 0.85, however, the company has experienced a 21.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU’s stock has risen by 21.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.93% and a quarterly rise of 3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.37% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.40% for CLEU’s stock, with a -1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +45.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +23.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6784. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -15.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -31.97. The total capital return value is set at -4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.