Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is above average at 273.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is $44.38, which is $13.98 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 90.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHWY on May 02, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

CHWY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has increased by 1.42 when compared to last closing price of 31.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/23/23 that Chewy Stock Slides. User Growth Will Be ‘Likely Tepid at Best.’

CHWY’s Market Performance

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a -6.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.72% drop in the past month, and a -27.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for CHWY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for CHWY stock, with a simple moving average of -20.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHWY

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHWY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CHWY stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to CHWY, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 23rd of the current year.

CHWY Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.63. In addition, Chewy Inc. saw -15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Singh Sumit, who sale 21,317 shares at the price of $39.74 back on Mar 02. After this action, Singh Sumit now owns 759,876 shares of Chewy Inc., valued at $847,176 using the latest closing price.

Mehta Satish, the Chief Technology Officer of Chewy Inc., sale 4,635 shares at $39.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mehta Satish is holding 412,485 shares at $184,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.