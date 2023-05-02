Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is $188.27, which is $63.47 above the current market price. The public float for GTLS is 35.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTLS on May 02, 2023 was 730.14K shares.

GTLS) stock’s latest price update

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 133.10. However, the company has seen a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that This Small-Cap Stock Can Pivot Between Old and New Energy

GTLS’s Market Performance

GTLS’s stock has fallen by -3.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.25% and a quarterly rise of 1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Chart Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.26% for GTLS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $217 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GTLS, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.31. In addition, Chart Industries Inc. saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Vinci Gerald F, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $119.28 back on Mar 21. After this action, Vinci Gerald F now owns 300 shares of Chart Industries Inc., valued at $35,784 using the latest closing price.

Harty Linda S, the Director of Chart Industries Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $105.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harty Linda S is holding 6,067 shares at $525,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.09 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.42. Total debt to assets is 39.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.