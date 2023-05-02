CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 16.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $6.70, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CX on May 02, 2023 was 6.87M shares.

CX’s Market Performance

CX’s stock has seen a 4.83% increase for the week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month and a 14.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.50% for CX’s stock, with a 35.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $4.90 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

CX Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 50.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.