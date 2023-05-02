CBL International Limited (BANL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -72.29 compared to its previous closing price of 14.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -79.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) Right Now?

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BANL is 3.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANL on May 02, 2023 was 424.33K shares.

BANL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 76.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.08% for BANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.99% for BANL’s stock, with a -68.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BANL Trading at -68.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 76.99%, as shares sank -57.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANL fell by -79.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.22. In addition, CBL International Limited saw -8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+1.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL International Limited stands at +0.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CBL International Limited (BANL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.