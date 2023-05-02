Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) has decreased by -10.34 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) by analysts is $3.46, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.75% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CANO was 6.94M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a -9.57% decrease in the past week, with a -7.96% drop in the past month, and a -21.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.73% for CANO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.53% for CANO’s stock, with a -69.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at -20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2675. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -24.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Koppy Brian D, who sale 23,591 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Apr 05. After this action, Koppy Brian D now owns 802,570 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $30,067 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.