Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) by analysts is $20.49, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for GOOS is 53.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.74% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.74M shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has plunged by -5.31 when compared to previous closing price of 19.79, but the company has seen a -1.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOOS’s Market Performance

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has experienced a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.65% drop in the past month, and a -22.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for GOOS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOS reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for GOOS stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

GOOS Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.81. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+59.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 145.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.19. Total debt to assets is 46.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.