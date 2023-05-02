Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) has jumped by 3.42 compared to previous close of 1.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) by analysts is $20.00, which is $56.44 above the current market price. The public float for CANF is 4.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of CANF was 61.51K shares.

CANF’s Market Performance

CANF stock saw a decrease of 1.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.31% for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for CANF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -70.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANF stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CANF in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to CANF, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

CANF Trading at -19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANF rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8350. In addition, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. saw -70.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1246.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stands at -1255.93. The total capital return value is set at -110.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.41.

Based on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.