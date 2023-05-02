Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) has decreased by -4.63 when compared to last closing price of 2.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is $5.06, which is $3.0 above the current market price. The public float for BFLY is 152.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BFLY on May 02, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stock saw an increase of -14.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.61% and a quarterly increase of -25.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.77% for BFLY stock, with a simple moving average of -43.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFLY reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for BFLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BFLY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BFLY Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -14.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -16.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Stoica Andrei G, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Mar 31. After this action, Stoica Andrei G now owns 1,103,145 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $1,980 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc., sale 9,239 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 1,104,345 shares at $18,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-260.57 for the present operating margin

+53.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Butterfly Network Inc. stands at -229.90. The total capital return value is set at -45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.62. Equity return is now at value -46.00, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), the company’s capital structure generated 9.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.43. Total debt to assets is 7.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.