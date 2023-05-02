Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) by analysts is $25.74, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for BMBL is 55.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BMBL was 2.64M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BMBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has decreased by -2.47 when compared to last closing price of 18.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/23 that Headwinds for Bumble Are Easing. The Stock Is a Buy, Analyst Says.

BMBL’s Market Performance

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen a 0.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.84% decline in the past month and a -30.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for BMBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for BMBL stock, with a simple moving average of -26.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $23 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMBL reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BMBL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BMBL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

BMBL Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.85. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -15.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, who sale 11,750,000 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Mar 08. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III GP Man now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $260,532,750 using the latest closing price.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.90 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -8.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.53. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bumble Inc. (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.28. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.