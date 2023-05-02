Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFRG on May 02, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

BFRG stock's latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has plunge by 13.20relation to previous closing price of 4.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.51% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.21% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.49% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 20.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.61%, as shares surge +49.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -6.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.66. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.