Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Stock Experiences -9.59% Monthly Change

In the past week, BRQS stock has gone down by -20.69%, with a monthly decline of -9.59% and a quarterly plunge of -28.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.28% for Borqs Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for BRQS’s stock, with a -61.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRQS is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRQS is $192.00, The public float for BRQS is 29.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of BRQS on May 02, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

BRQS) stock’s latest price update

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -20.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRQS Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.22%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2420. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.08 for the present operating margin

+8.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -188.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -67.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.