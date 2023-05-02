BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKSY is 0.68.

The public float for BKSY is 93.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. On May 02, 2023, BKSY’s average trading volume was 879.69K shares.

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.84 in relation to its previous close of 1.24. However, the company has experienced a -3.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that This Company Wants to Turn Google Maps Into Moving Pictures

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has experienced a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month, and a -26.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.80% for BKSY’s stock, with a -26.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $3 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to BKSY, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

BKSY Trading at -13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3555. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc. saw -15.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc., valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc., sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.