Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has dropped by -4.31 in relation to previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) by analysts is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BITF was 4.64M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stock saw an increase of 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.73% and a quarterly increase of 4.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.85% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for BITF’s stock, with a 9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BITF Trading at 12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0915. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 152.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.