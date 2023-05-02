Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 11.83% increase in the past week, with a 32.17% gain in the past month, and a 31.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.11% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 46.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.69.

The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on May 02, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)'s stock price has declined by -4.55% in relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 27.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7820. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 215.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.