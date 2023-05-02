BELLUS Health Inc.’s (BLU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has seen a 0.55% increase in the past week, with a 98.77% gain in the past month, and a 82.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for BLU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.40% for BLU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 55.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLU is 0.13.

The public float for BLU is 103.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.97% of that float. On May 02, 2023, BLU’s average trading volume was 4.06M shares.

BLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) has increased by 0.14 when compared to last closing price of 14.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at 67.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +101.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 76.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.