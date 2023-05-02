Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) by analysts is $8.75, The public float for BHC is 344.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On May 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BHC was 4.25M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 7.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Eye-Care Company Bausch & Lomb Files for IPO

BHC’s Market Performance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has seen a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.59% decline in the past month and a -3.96% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.15% for BHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BHC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

BHC Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc. saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 292 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 28. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 359,185 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc., valued at $2,721 using the latest closing price.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., the 10% Owner of Bausch Health Companies Inc., sale 4,550,357 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bausch Health Companies Inc. is holding 310,449,643 shares at $77,606,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Equity return is now at value 42.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.