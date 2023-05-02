Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) has increased by 216.84 when compared to last closing price of 5.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 416.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for BAOS is 0.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume for BAOS on May 02, 2023 was 27.10K shares.

BAOS’s Market Performance

BAOS’s stock has seen a 416.13% increase for the week, with a 355.84% rise in the past month and a 177.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 81.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.18% for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 362.49% for BAOS’s stock, with a 179.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAOS Trading at 283.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 81.89%, as shares surge +344.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +416.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw 210.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.80 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at -172.50. The total capital return value is set at -15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.61.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.