Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Stock Observes -17.61% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has seen a -9.22% decrease in the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a -14.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for AXNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.13% for AXNX’s stock, with a -17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AXNX is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AXNX is $80.09, which is $27.13 above than the current price. The public float for AXNX is 47.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. The average trading volume of AXNX on May 02, 2023 was 585.71K shares.

AXNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) has dropped by -10.01 compared to previous close of 58.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $75 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXNX reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for AXNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AXNX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

AXNX Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.34. In addition, Axonics Inc. saw -15.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Dearen Danny L., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $60.21 back on Apr 21. After this action, Dearen Danny L. now owns 17,201 shares of Axonics Inc., valued at $1,204,137 using the latest closing price.

Dearen Danny L., the President & CFO of Axonics Inc., sale 2,001 shares at $60.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Dearen Danny L. is holding 23,993 shares at $120,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc. stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc. (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.