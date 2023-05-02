AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -10.43% drop in the past month, and a -6.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for AVRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.68% for AVRO’s stock, with a -10.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVRO is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AVRO is $3.93, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for AVRO is 42.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for AVRO on May 02, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

The stock of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) has decreased by -15.99 when compared to last closing price of 1.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVRO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVRO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for AVRO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to AVRO, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

AVRO Trading at -27.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVRO fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9207. In addition, AVROBIO Inc. saw 17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVRO

Equity return is now at value -97.40, with -76.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.