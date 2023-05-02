Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.93 compared to its previous closing price of 10.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AVDL is $14.31, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for AVDL is 46.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.05% of that float. The average trading volume for AVDL on May 02, 2023 was 652.03K shares.

AVDL’s Market Performance

AVDL’s stock has seen a 10.04% increase for the week, with a 37.68% rise in the past month and a 64.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.08% for AVDL’s stock, with a 61.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +28.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 63.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Palczuk Linda, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Dec 23. After this action, Palczuk Linda now owns 49,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $14,405 using the latest closing price.

MCHUGH THOMAS S, the Chief Financial Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchase 5,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that MCHUGH THOMAS S is holding 76,500 shares at $39,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.